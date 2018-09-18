President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Flag Museum and Youth House in Bilasuvar

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in Bilasuvar, AzerTag reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The construction of the museum started last year and was completed this May. The two-storey museum occupies a total area of 400 square metres. The museum has an exhibition hall, and the administrative and auxiliary rooms.

The museum`s collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors` clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

The museum is located in the territory of the Heydar Aliyev park. The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan flies on a 56m-high flagpole here.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of the Youth House in Bilasuvar.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

The construction of the Bilasuvar Youth House started last year and ended this May. The two-storey building occupies a total area of 1,200 square meters. A bust to national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the foyer of the building. There are also photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s and President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to Bilasuvar.

The Youth House features a 256-seat assembly hall, dancing hall, internet cafe, photo studio, and a lab.

News.Az

News.Az