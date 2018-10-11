President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guba central hospital
President Aliyev met with the hospital staff
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Guba district central hospital, AZERTAC.
The head of state and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.
After viewing the conditions created at the hospital, President Ilham Aliyev met with the hospital staff and posed for photographs together with them.
