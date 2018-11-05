President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guzanli-Imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan highway in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly renovated Guzanli-Imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan highway in Aghdam district, AZERTAC reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the newly renovated 5.4-km long Afatli-Hajiturali-Hasankhanli highway, as well as the renovation work carried out on the 18-41km stretch of the Tartar-Hindarkh highway, and the 23-37km stretch of the Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi highway.

The renovated road projects also include the reconstruction of the Hajibadalli-Parioghullari-Tazakand highway in Aghjabadi district.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Guzanli-Imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan highway.

News.Az

