Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates in video format another modular hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates in video format another modular hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated in a video format another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      