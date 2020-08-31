President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates in video format another modular hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated in a video format another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.