President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Lankaran regional “ASAN xidmet” center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has opened the Lankaran regional “ASAN xidmet” center.

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev briefed the head of state on the center.

Situated in the Gurumbag village of the Lankaran district, the Lankaran regional “ASAN xidmet” center encompasses a three-story administrative building, fountain, parking lot, leisure and children's entertainment area, and ASAN Cafe on the designated two hectares of land.

The head of state launched the Lankaran regional “ASAN xidmet” center.

The center designated for citizens registered in the Lankaran, Astara, Lerik, and Yardimli districts will provide services to a total of nearly 500,000 people without territorial limitations. The center will be staffed by 214 employees and supported by 40 volunteers.

The center is equipped with video surveillance cameras, fire extinguishing systems, centralized ventilation systems, ASAN payment terminals, electronic complaint, electronic feedback, and call center booths.

To promote the development of startups in the region, an INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center will also operate here. Furthermore, there are plans for the establishment of the ASAN Innovative Development Center to operate in this location.

In preparation for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 7, “ASAN xidmet" centers have introduced innovative solutions. Notably, a new functional section named "Check Voter Status" has been incorporated into the "ASAN queue" terminals at these centers. This initiative is part of a joint project by the Central Election Commission and "ASAN xidmet." A conceptual plan has been developed outlining the events to be held by "ASAN xidmet" as part of the " Green World Solidarity Year." The plan encompasses a series of forums, competitions, hackathons, and festivals.

The head of state was informed about innovative initiatives such as intelligent product export, confidence fund, state services acceleration center, universal operator, artificial intelligence-based services.

Currently, there are 26 operational "ASAN xidmet" centers throughout the country. The center in Lankaran marks the 27th addition to this network.

News.Az