President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Museum of History and Local Lore in Aghjabadi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Museum of History and Local Lore in the country’s Aghjabadi district on November 28 after major

The president viewed the conditions created in the museum, APA reports.



It was noted that the museum has been operating since 1980.



As part of his visit to Aghjabadi district, President Aliyev also attended the opening of the Flag Museum.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum. Then the president viewed the conditions created in the museum.



News.Az

News.Az