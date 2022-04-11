Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new administrative building of Institute of Theology

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new administrative building of the Institute of Theology under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the conditions created in the new building.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli informed the head of state that the Institute features the Faculty of Theology, and departments of Religious Studies, Islamic Studies, Languages and Social Sciences. The institute prepares highly qualified personnel for bachelor's, master's and doctoral (PhD) degrees in higher education.

The Institute of Theology currently enrolls 277 students who are served by 43 teachers.

