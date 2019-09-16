Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school No300 in Binagadi district

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new educational complex of school No300 in Binagadi district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the 960-seat new educational complex of the secondary school No 300 in Binagadi district, Baku.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      