President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new highway in Guba

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new highway in Guba

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Idrisgishlag-Gasimgishlag-Khaspolad-Zargava-Asparasti-Chaygishlag highway in Guba district, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road which connects eleven residential areas.

News.Az

News.Az