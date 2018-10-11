Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new highway in Guba

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Idrisgishlag-Gasimgishlag-Khaspolad-Zargava-Asparasti-Chaygishlag highway in Guba district, AZERTAC reports. 

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road which connects eleven residential areas. 

