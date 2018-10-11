President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new highway in Guba
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Idrisgishlag-Gasimgishlag-Khaspolad-Zargava-Asparasti-Chaygishlag highway in Guba district, AZERTAC reports.
The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 33 km long road which connects eleven residential areas.
