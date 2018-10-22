Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new section of Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 112 km Garaghaji-Bahramtapa stretch of Mingachevir-Bahramtapa highway, AZERTAC reports. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

