President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly built hospital in Gobustan settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of newly built united city hospital No17 of the Ministry of Health in Gobustan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku.

Head of Garadagh District Executive Authority Suleyman Mikayilov and chief physician of united city hospital No17, honored doctor Elmira Rafailova informed the head of state of the work done here.

An ambulance station was built in the area of the four-storey hospital. The necessary infrastructure was created at the 60-bed hospital. The hospital occupies a total area of 1.4 hectares.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with the hospital staff.

Chief physician of the hospital, honored doctor Elmira Rafailova thanked the head of state for the conditions created here.

News.Az

News.Az