President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 330 kV “Yashma” junction substation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 330/220/110/10 kV “Yashma” junction substation, which is of strategic interstate importance.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

A new control room has been established on the territory of the substation. A new anti-emergency automation system has been put in place, a local micro-SCADA dispatch control system has been installed and the power system has been integrated into the central SCADA system. In accordance with the digital power system concept, the management of assets, processes and resources, the improvement of supply and distribution chains, the timely elimination of drawbacks, the opening and connection operations at substations are carried out automatically at software level.

News.Az