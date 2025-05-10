President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates of Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov briefed the head of state on the “Barda–Aghdam Railway Line” project, including the construction of the Barda–Aghdam–Khankendi railway and the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The foundation stone for the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex—a strategic infrastructure project aimed at supporting Aghdam’s development as a modern city—was laid on October 4, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The railway station is designed to handle between 800 and 1,000 passengers daily, while the bus terminal is expected to serve 1,300 to 1,500 passengers per day. The facility will function as an integrated transportation hub.

Situated on approximately 8 hectares, the complex includes all necessary amenities such as waiting halls, ticket offices, a library, shops, entertainment zones, a restaurant, and relaxation areas. Convenient access has been ensured to both the train platforms and designated bus stops.

Additional infrastructure includes service buildings for various types of vehicles, a passenger platform, above-ground parking lots for small to large-capacity vehicles, platforms for intercity and intra-district bus routes, bicycle stands, a park, and electric charging stations for electric vehicles.

Following the inauguration, the first symbolic passenger train departed along the Barda–Aghdam railway line.

Photo: AZERTAC

