President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates orphanage-kindergarten in Shamakhi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly-built orphanage-kindergarten No 4 in Shahriyar settlement, Shamakhi district.

The orphanage-kindergarten was built as part of the Preschool Institutions’ Development Program implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state and first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed conditions created here.

