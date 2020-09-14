President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates secondary school named after national hero Albert Agarunov (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new building of secondary school No.154 named after national hero Albert Agarunov in Amirjan settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.

The head of state laid flowers at a bust of national hero, brave tank commander Albert Agarunov in the school yard.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at school. The head of state was informed that the old building of the school was constructed in 1936. The 460-seat school had 22 classrooms, while the new 960-seat building has 58 classrooms.

The construction of the new school building started in April 2019 and ended this August. There are chemistry and physics labs, a computer room, a library, a canteen and a gym at the school. The school children will be served by 52 teachers here. The classrooms are supplied with all necessary equipment. Extensive landscaping work was carried out in the school yard.

News.Az