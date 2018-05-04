President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates several facilities in Khachmaz

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Khachmaz district on a visit.

The head of state put flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Khachmaz.

Head of Khachmaz Executive Authority Shamsaddin Khanbabayev informed the head of state of the projects implemented in the district and the tasks lying ahead.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then inaugurated Charkhi-Galagan-Hajilar-Khanligoba-Sayad Mammadkhanli motor road after reconstruction in Khachmaz district.

APA reports that chairman of Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president about performance capability of the new road.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the road.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of Khachmaz branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerkhalcha Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state about the branch.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the branch.

News.Az

News.Az