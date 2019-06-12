President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Yanardag Reserve after major overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve after a major overhaul, AzerTag reports.

President Ilham Aliyev visited Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve on December 29, 2017. Familiarizing himself with the situation in the reserve, the head of state expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions here. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the conditions here do not correspond to the current level of development of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev gave strict instructions that the relevant authorities should create high-standard conditions in the reserve.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the reserve.

Chairman of State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done here.

The reserve features a museum, a 500-seat amphitheater for outdoor concerts, workshops, shops, and a parking lot.

Landscaping work was carried out, a variety of trees were planted in the territory of the reserve.

