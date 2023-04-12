President Ilham Aliyev: Incident on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is Armenia’s purposeful provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan appointed a special representative for the Karabakh economic region and invited the Armenian residents to Baku for discussing both reintegration and various infrastructure projects, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks are in progress towards peace treaty and normalization of relations on a bilateral basis.

The President of Azerbaijan underlined that the incident, which took place yesterday on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, is the provocation committed purposefully by Armenia.

