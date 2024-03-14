President Ilham Aliyev informed Global Baku Forum participants about biased position of France against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Talking about international reaction, unfortunately, I have to mention the position of one country, which is absolutely in contradiction with the international community, and this is France,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku.

“I regret it very much because relations between Azerbaijan and France since the beginning of the 1990s developed in a positive direction. But the reaction of the French government to the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation was absolutely inadequate.

There were attempts to bring this issue to the Security Council of the United Nations and to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan. There was an act of vandalism in France, in the city of Evian, which used to be a sister city to one of the cities of Azerbaijan, and the monument of Azerbaijani poetess Natavan was vandalized,” President of Azerbaijan underscored.

News.Az