President Ilham Aliyev informed his Kazakh counterpart about current status of negotiation process with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I would like to thank President Tokayev for Kazakhstan's position on the issue of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.az reports.

“I have informed my colleague about the current status of the negotiation process. We are determined to normalize these relations, and after the second Karabakh war it was Azerbaijan that proposed to start working on a peace treaty. This work has practically started, but it is not going as smoothly as we would like it to. But there is no alternative to it,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az