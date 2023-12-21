Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction and restoration works in number of facilities in Shusha

On December 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined the progress of construction works carried out in the first new residential complex, consisting of 23 buildings, in the city of Shusha and on Karabakh street, the restoration efforts at the Ashaghi Govhar Agha mosque and the construction activities at the Dashalti village mosque.


