President Ilham Aliyev inspects construction progress on Garabagh Street in Shusha city
- 21 Dec 2023 08:59
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Politics
On December 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed the construction progress on Garabagh Street of the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.
The head of state was informed of the construction progress.
The central street project, consisting of a total of 10 buildings, is being executed through a public-private sector partnership.