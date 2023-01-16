President Ilham Aliyev: Investment climate in Azerbaijan is very positive

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last month, 17th of December, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania signed an agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from the Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania. And this agreement was witnessed by the President of European Commission. So, our plan is to build a cable which will allow to transport green energy from Azerbaijan at the level of four gigawatts,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

“But that will not be enough. This is only what has already been agreed. Our plans are much broader. And investment climate in Azerbaijan is very positive, and we accumulated a lot of investments in oil and gas sector. But now our target is renewables. So, in other words, we have great plans. And I am sure that we will succeed,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az