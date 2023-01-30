President Ilham Aliyev invites his Hungarian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am glad to be in Hungary again. As you mentioned, yesterday with Prime Minister, we had a very informal and friendly, but at the same time very very full of discussions meeting, and today we will continue,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novák in Budapest, News.az reports.

“Using this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Azerbaijan on an official visit at any time convenient for you to continue our dialogue,” the head of state noted.

News.Az