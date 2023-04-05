Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev invites his Tajik counterpart to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev invites his Tajik counterpart to visit Azerbaijan

“Emomali Sharifovich has paid three official visits to Azerbaijan. I also paid three official visits to Tajikistan. This is evidence of the dynamics of our relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, News.Az reports. 

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you, Emomali Sharifovich, to visit Azerbaijan. I think that the intensity of these visits will grow further in the future. We will work together, make friends and build a common future,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      