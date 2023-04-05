President Ilham Aliyev invites his Tajik counterpart to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Emomali Sharifovich has paid three official visits to Azerbaijan. I also paid three official visits to Tajikistan. This is evidence of the dynamics of our relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you, Emomali Sharifovich, to visit Azerbaijan. I think that the intensity of these visits will grow further in the future. We will work together, make friends and build a common future,” the head of state added.

