President Ilham Aliyev invites member companies of German Eastern Business Association to visit Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is an attractive destination for foreign investors, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with CEO of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms in Munich, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev briefed Michael Harms on the ongoing reforms in various fields including customs and tax ones.

The head of state also provided information about steps undertaken towards establishment free trade zones and increased logistics and transport capabilities in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader said there are ample opportunities for operation of German companies in Azerbaijan, and invited the member companies of the German Eastern Business Association to make a familiarization visit to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized there is a significant room for representation of German companies in rebuilding works in the liberated lands.

News.Az