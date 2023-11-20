President Ilham Aliyev: Iraq and Azerbaijan always demonstrate solidarity in different international institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I'm sure that the visit will contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and will open a new page in our cooperation. By the way, this is the first official visit of the President of Iraq to Azerbaijan throughout the history of our diplomatic relations. So, this visit is historical,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We have covered many issues of our bilateral agenda and identified the main directions for our future cooperation during the tete-a-tete meeting and during the meeting with delegations. We will definitely continue to support each other in international institutions. Iraq and Azerbaijan always demonstrate solidarity in different international institutions. In the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, we always support each other and defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az