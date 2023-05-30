President Ilham Aliyev: Israeli President’s visit will give big impetus to development of friendly relations between two countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am sure that the visit of the Israeli President will give a big impetus to the development of friendly relations between our countries,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“We just had very good discussions with Mr. President about our bilateral agenda, and also regional issues. And I'm sure that at the meeting with delegations and in communication during your visit today and tomorrow, the broad range of issues will be discussed,” the head of state added.

News.Az