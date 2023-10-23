President Ilham Aliyev: It is gratifying to see successful collaboration between Azerbaijan and Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is gratifying to see high level interstate ties and successful collaboration between Azerbaijan and Hungary. We are very pleased to see day-by-day broadening of our relations based on mutual trust and support and its enriching with new contents as a fine token of strong friendship and partnership,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán on the occasion of the national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I wish to stress, in particular, the constructive mutual activities and support in the framework of international and regional organizations coupled with the similar positions of our countries over current global and regional issues.

I am confident that by our joint efforts we will succeed to further deepen the enhanced strategic partnership between our countries, as well as our bilateral and multilateral mutually beneficial collaboration, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az