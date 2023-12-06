President Ilham Aliyev: It will depend on the dreams, which Borrell sees

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I would say that recent statement of Mr. Borrell are absolutely counterproductive. His yesterday’s statement about 150,000 of Armenians who left Karabakh are false. I regret such an experienced European diplomat is lying. Even Armenians themselves said there have been 100,000 of people who left Karabakh, not 150,000. If Mr. Borrell continues like that in one month, he will say there'll be 200,000. It will depend on the dreams, which he sees. But again, it is absolutely unacceptable, not only this manipulation with figures, but also accusations against Azerbaijan with respect to something, which we haven’t done,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“Especially, it is strange that his country, as our Foreign Ministry already announced, suffered from separatism. So, how can he defend separatists? So, this is very strange,” the head of state mentioned.

