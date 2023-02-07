President Ilham Aliyev: It would be a fairer approach if the states that will chair NAM would be a permanent member of UN Security Council

It is important to conduct discussions on the reforms in the UN Security Council as part of the Non-Aligned Movement. Azerbaijan has put forward an initiative that a country holding the chairmanship of the Movement should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council on a rotating basis, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo David Maduka, News.Az reports.

Recalling that Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement will end this year, the head of state noted that the country intends to formulate this issue as an institutional mechanism, adding that it would be a fairer approach if the states that will chair the Movement would be a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

