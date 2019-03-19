President Ilham Aliyev joined nationwide Novruz festivities

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva joined the Novruz festivities.

The head of state and his wife arrived at the Fountains Square.

The event participants warmly welcomed the head of state and his wife.

President Ilham Aliyev had a talk with local residents and posed for photographs together with them.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the Novruz fair here.

The head of state and his wife then arrived at Icherisheher and familiarized themselves with Spring Tower festival.

Dada Gorgud gave his blessing and expressed hope for the spring holiday to bring abundance to the Azerbaijani people.

Key characters of Novruz – Kosa and Kechal congratulated the President and his wife on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the fair organized as part of the Spring Tower festival.

Employees of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care.

The President and his wife then visited the Center of Modern Art.

The festivities continue.

