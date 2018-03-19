President Ilham Aliyev joins nationwide Novruz festivities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, are taking place in Baku on March 19.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva joined the festivities.

The head of state and his spouse arrived at the square in front of the Maiden Tower. “Bahar giz” (spring girl), one of characters of Novruz, presented the samani (wheat shoots, a symbol of hope for an abundant harvest) to President Ilham Aliyev.

Dede Gorgud, another character of Novruz, gave his blessing and wishing the Novruz holiday to bring abundance to the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev lit the Novruz bonfire, and then delivered a speech.

The nationwide festivities continue in the National Seaside Park.

News.Az

News.Az