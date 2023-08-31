President Ilham Aliyev: Joint efforts will be made to strengthen Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, XVI Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia as his country celebrates the national holiday – the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Malaysia – the Independence Day,” the head of state said in his message.

“This year we have celebrated a remarkable anniversary in the history of Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia, and expand our cooperation of mutual interest, both on bilateral and multilateral formats, especially in the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Non-Aligned Movement.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Malaysia everlasting welfare and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.





News.Az