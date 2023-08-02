President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh Armenians should understand that being part of Azerbaijan society, they will live normal life

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Karabakh Armenians should understand that being part of the Azerbaijan society with security guarantees, with their rights, including educational, cultural, religious, municipal rights, they will live normal life. They will stop to be a hostage of manipulation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“And also, they should understand that situation, which they are in now today, will not change in their favor, if they continue to ignore us, if they continue to behave like we do not exist or live in so-called country, which has “president”, “ministers”, “parliamentarians”. This is all fake. We offer them normal life. I think if they listen to me, they should understand and they know that I mean what I say,” the head of state added.

News.Az