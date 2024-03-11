President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly states

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly states,” President Ilham Aliyev said at the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan High-Level Intergovernmental Council, News.Az reports.

“For many centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, brotherhood and cooperation, regardless of socio-political formations. As two independent states, for over 30 years, we have been actively cooperating both within international institutions and in a bilateral format. Recently, the dynamics of our mutual visits have been very illustrative, indicating that our relations have gained new momentum,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az