President Ilham Aliyev launches new electrical substation in Gakh

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of 110/35/10 KV new electrical substation in Gakh district, APA reports.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state about the substation. The substation will ensure supply of electricity to about 9,000 consumers in the district.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

