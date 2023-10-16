President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for third residential complex in city Fuzuli

President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for third residential complex in city Fuzuli

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the third residential complex in the city Fuzuli, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed about the complex.

The third residential complex will be comprised of two areas. The complex, which occupies an area of more than 12 hectares, is scheduled to accommodate 3022 people. The complex will be consisted of 863 apartments including 18 one-room, 276 two-room, 370 three-room, and 199 four-room ones.

The complex will have non-residential premises, recreation area, and parking lots for cars and bicycles.

The head of state watched a video highlighting the construction project.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the third residential complex in the city of Fuzuli.

News.Az