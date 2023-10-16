President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for village of Gochahmadli in Fuzuli district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the village of Gochahmadli in the Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

The head of state was told of the works to be done in the village.

The projected area of the village totals 94.62 hectares. Construction of 341 private houses is scheduled for relocation of 1364 people. The first phase will see construction of 204 private houses and resettlement of 710 people (204 families).

The village will have an administrative building, Flag square, cafe, restaurant, ceremonial hall, pharmacy, sports club, family health center, 264-seat secondary school, 25-seat kindergarten, community club, library, retail facilities and a guest house.

