President Ilham Aliyev: Let Pashinyan apologize to Azerbaijani people and say that Karabakh is not Armenia

Let Nikol Pashinyan say that he apologizes to the Azerbaijani people and say that Karabakh is not Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

“Let the Armenian leadership think carefully before it is too late. He [Pashinyan] put forward seven conditions to us. Who are you to put forward condition to us?! Let's see what your conditions are now. You fall to your knees begging for a ceasefire. The ceasefire was restored for two years at the request of the Armenian prime minister. He told me that the situation inside was difficult, that he was being squeezed here and there, asked for some time to solve this problem because he had some new ideas. He said he had drawn a line through everything that happened in the past, asked for a chance, for some time. I said OK. But what happened then? A year later, he said that “Karabakh is Armenia”. Let him say that “Karabakh is Armenia” now,” the head of state said.

“The calls I have been receiving and the conversations I have been having during the calls are, of course, confidential, and in some cases they are asking me what our condition is. My condition is the same – to leave our lands, to leave them, to stop the confrontation. Not in word but in deed. Let him say that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as stated in the fundamental principles. Let him say that he will withdraw his troops from the occupied territories, as stated in the fundamental principles. Let him say that he apologizes to the Azerbaijani people and say that Karabakh is not Armenia," President Aliyev said.

"The last condition is to give us a schedule for a withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories. Then, of course, we will restore the ceasefire. But it is difficult to do it now when fierce battles underway. Because if we stop, they will not stop. But at least it would be possible to work on that. But requests to stop and give them some time… Why should we give them time? Give them time to gather strength? Give them time to attack us again? Do they really think we are that naive? Give them time to come to the talks... I said what I needed to say, and that's it,” Azerbaijani president said.

