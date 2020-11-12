President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Constitution Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on his official Facebook page.

The first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan, prepared under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, was adopted on November 12, 1995 by popular vote. The main law of the state came into force on November 27 of the same year.

News.Az