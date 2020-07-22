Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on National Press Day

A post on the occasion of July 22 – the National Press Day has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook account.

“Founded by “Akinchi” and carrying the ideas of enlightenment, modernity and independence, the Azerbaijani press has always played an important role in the life of our country," the post says.


News.Az 

