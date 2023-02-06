President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Turkish counterpart Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 6, News.Az reports.

The head of state said he was saddened and shocked by the news on heavy casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake, which occurred in Turkey.

President Ilham Aliyev extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, families of the killed and people of Turkiye on behalf of himself and people of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader wished speedy recovery to the injured.

According to the President of Azerbaijan, it is a great disaster and Azerbaijan shares Turkiye’s sorrow. The head of state underlined Azerbaijan and Turkey had always stood side by side.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude for the call and condolences.

The Azerbaijani leader said that 420-strong rescue team had been sent to fraternal country under his instructions, and that they would embark on operations together with their Turkish fellow rescuers shortly after arrival to Turkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the relief goods would be sent to brotherly country within short span of time.

The Turkish President thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart and people of Azerbaijan for the brotherly support.

News.Az