President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social media accounts on the 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The photo on the post features the remarks by national leader Heydar Aliyev: "Azerbaijan is my heart! Azerbaijan is my breath! Azerbaijan is my life!"

