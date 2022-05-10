President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev
- 10 May 2022 05:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173145
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-makes-post-on-99th-birth-anniversary-of-great-leader-heydar-aliyev Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his social media accounts on the 99th birth anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.
The photo on the post features the remarks by national leader Heydar Aliyev: "Azerbaijan is my heart! Azerbaijan is my breath! Azerbaijan is my life!"