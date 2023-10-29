Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on national holiday of Türkiye - Republic Day

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on national holiday of Türkiye - Republic Day

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

The head of state shared a photo highlighting the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      