President Ilham Aliyev: Material, technical infrastructure of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system plays special role in COVID-19 fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday took part via videoconferencing in the opening of another modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Speaking at the event, the head of state said that there are currently 46 hospitals for COVID patients in Azerbaijan.

"Of these, 41 hospitals were built in the last 17 years. As a result of the implementation of state programs on the socioeconomic development of the regions, modern medical centers have been established in all our districts and cities. It is not too difficult to imagine what problems we could have faced today if we hadn’t taken this step in good time. I can say with full responsibility that if these hospitals had not been built on time, we would be in a very difficult situation today. The hospitals were not only built, they were fitted with the latest equipment, and this process continues today. The material and technical infrastructure of our healthcare system plays a special role in the fight against COVID," he said.

“We have greatly increased the number of laboratories – by several times. When the pandemic started, we had only six laboratories and we have increased the number of such laboratories to 45. More than 900,000 tests have been implemented in our country. According to the number of tests per capita, Azerbaijan is in one of the leading places in the world," President Aliyev added.

News.Az