President Ilham Aliyev meets his Kyrgyz counterpart in Cholpon-Ata

On September 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Cholpon-Ata.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic to attend the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

