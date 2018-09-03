President Ilham Aliyev meets his Kyrgyz counterpart in Cholpon-Ata

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov in Cholpon-Ata,Report informs.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic to attend the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

