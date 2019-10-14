President Ilham Aliyev meets Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries were developing successfully in political, economic and all other areas. The sides hailed the expansion of the economic cooperation. They highlighted investment making, the role of global energy projects implemented by the two countries, as well as the inauguration of the TANAP pipeline last year and the activity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The presidents discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of defense industry, education, tourism and culture. They also exchanged views on the development of the bilateral ties even further, and issues of mutual interest. The sides said that the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Baku contributed to the expansion of inter-governmental cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az