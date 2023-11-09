President Ilham Aliyev meets with caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with caretaker Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Tashkent.

They hailed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The Pakistani Prime Minister congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful completion of anti-terror measures and the full restoration of the country`s sovereignty. He emphasized that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan`s right and fair position.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations, and praised Pakistan`s political and diplomatic support for Azerbaijan during the nearly 30-year-long Armenian occupation, as well as during the 44-day Patriotic War, and lauded the fact that Pakistan recognized Armenia as an occupying state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted Azerbaijan favors the justice referring to respective UN Security Council decisions on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The sides touched upon economic and trade relations between the two countries and expansion of ties between business communities. They underlined the importance of the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission and shared their views on cooperation related to energy and transport links.

They noted that preferential trade relations would have a positive impact on trade turnover between the two countries. The sides described as positive the step undertaken towards cooperation in information and communication technologies and tourism and opening of direct flights between the two countries’ cities, underlining that this would positively contribute to tourism cooperation and contacts among people. They highlighted the significance of continuing successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

They expressed concern over increasing islamophobia trends in the world.

News.Az