President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman and CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanne

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Patrick Pouyanne in Paris.

According to Oxu.Az, Patrick Pouyanne noted that development processes in Azerbaijan are observed with interest, Baku has become one of the world's most beautiful cities.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the extension of relations between SOCAR and Total, the development of the Absheron field, and others.

News.Az

